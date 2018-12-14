Personal secretary of Maulana Samiul Haq arrested

RAWALPINDI The personal secretary of Maulana Samiul Haq, the chief of JUI-S assassinated in November, has been arrested, Geo News reported on Friday.

According to the TV channel, Ahmed Shah, who was wanted by police in connection with the murder of the JUI-S leader, had's mysteriously disappeared for several weeks.

Citing sources, Geo News reported that the suspect was taken into custody by an intelligence agency six days ago and have been handed over to police.

Maulana Samiul Haq was found dead with multiple stab wounds on his body at his residence in Rawalpindi on November 2.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had ordered an inquiry into the high profile murder but the investigators until recently had not succeed in making any headway.