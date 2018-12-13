America's first Hindu MP Tulsi Gabbard contemplating to run for presidency in 2020

WASHINGTON: American politicians belonging to Indian lineage have rose to eminence in the country’s political landscape in the recent past.

So much so that US first Hindu MP Tulsi Gabbard has shared that she is planning to contest the presidential elections in 2020.

Representing Hawaii in the 4th parliament of the US, Democratics’ Gabbard, speaking to the media on Wednesday, stated that she is contemplating to run for presidency in the next elections.

"I am seriously considering this. I am worried about the situation of my country. I am thinking very seriously for this,” she asserted.

If Tulsi cements her plans to run for the presidential election, she will be the first Hindu ever to contest for the presidency in the history of the US. Moreover, she can also helm the mantle of becoming America’s youngest and first woman president, but she’d first have to beat the Republican’s candidate, Donald Trump.

However, she must also contest the fellow Democratics’ candidates in the early elections of 2020 before running for presidency in November of the same year.

For the past few weeks, Gabbard is talking to the leaders of her party and is contacting American people of Indian origin to find out the reaction on this issue.