US Senate advances vote to end military support for Saudis in Yemen war

WASHINGTON: The United State Senate has voted to end President Donald Trump’s support for the Saudis in Yemen war.

The senators voted 60-39 Wednesday to advance a resolution for further debate and a later vote in the chamber, that could end US military support for Riyadh´s war in Yemen.



The final Senate vote is expected to take place on Thursday, although even if the upper house approves the resolution, it is likely to run aground in the lower House of Representatives where Republicans hold the majority.

Republican senators joined the Democrats to provide the 60 votes needed for the resolution to advance.

The 39 Republicans senators disagreeing with the move all cast no votes.