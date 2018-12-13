French rugby hopeful dies following on-pitch heart attack

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PARIS: A French teenager has passed away after suffering a heart attack while playing rugby at the weekend.
Nicolas Chauvin, 19, suffered the cardiac arrest while playing for the Stade Francais youth academy at Bordeaux-Begles, the Parisian club said on Wednesday.
The teenager also had surgery on a broken neck following Sunday´s match.
Back-rower Chauvin was tackled in the fifth minute and his pulse was re-established by members of the emergency services on the field before he was taken to a local hospital.
This incident comes four months after the death of another young French rugby player, Louis Fajfrowski, who suffered a heart attack in the changing room after receiving a heavy tackle playing for Aurillac in a pre-season game.
