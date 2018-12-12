Urs Khawaja Ghulam Farid begins on Thursday

LAHORE: The 121st annual two-day urs celebrations of Hazrat Khawaja Ghulam Farid will begin on Thursday at Mithankot.

Director General Auqaf Punjab Dr Tahir Raza Bokhari will inaugurate the urs celebrations while laying traditional chadar at the grave of the Sufi saint.

Auqaf Department has allocated Rs 459,000 for holding the urs in befitting manner and langar (free food) for visitors.

Auqaf Department and local police have made foolproof security arrangements.