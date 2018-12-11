Fawad Chaudhry comments on arrest of Saad Rafique, Salman Rafique

ISLAMABAD: Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that the arrests conducted by National Accountability Bureau (NAB) in connection with corruption proved that the country was moving towards rights direction.



He said the federal government has nothing to do with the arrest of Khawaja Brothers by the NAB Lahore and barring Hamza Shahbaz from going abroad.



The anti-graft body on Tuesday arrested Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique after their bail pleas were rejected by the Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday.

Both of them were facing NAB inquiry in Paragon Housing Society scam.

Also, leader of the opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz was offloaded on Tuesday from a Doha-bound flight by officials of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA).

The former member of the National Assembly was barred from travelling to London on Qatar Airline’s flight 620 at Lahore’s Allama Iqbal International Airport.

Reports revealed that the PML-N leader was stopped from travelling as his name was part of the Exit Control List.