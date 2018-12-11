close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
December 11, 2018

NAB launches inquiry against Marriyum Aurangzeb

Tue, Dec, 18

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau has launched an inquiry into the assets of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Marriyum Aurangzeb, a spokesman for the anti-graft body said on Tuesday.

The spokesman said the NAB had received a complaint against the former Information Minister, but refused to reveal the name of the complainant for now.

He said the complainant  has provided the with details of Marriyum Aurangzeb's assets.

Earlier in the day,  the PMLN leader was barred from leaving the country as he arrived  at the airport.

 Khawaja Saad Rafique and his brother Khawaja Salman Rafique were also arrested.



