SC revokes ban on construction of buildings beyond six-storeys in Karachi

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday lifted a ban which it had earlier placed on construction of buildings beyond six storeys..

An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar revoked its decision after being challenged by Association of Builders and Developers (ABAD).



The court said high-rise could be constructed under the rules of Sindh Building Control Authority .

The chief justice remarked that Bahrian Town could also benefit from the court's decision.

The ban was imposed six months ago, according to Geo News.

ABAD

Talking to the media outside the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court, ABAD's members said the buildings would now be construct as per the law.

They said over 500 projects and investment of one thousand billion was affected by the ban.







