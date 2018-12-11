close
Tue Dec 11, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 11, 2018

SC revokes ban on construction of buildings beyond six-storeys in Karachi

Pakistan

Web Desk
Tue, Dec, 18

KARACHI: The Supreme Court on Tuesday  lifted a ban which it had earlier placed on construction of buildings beyond six storeys..

 An apex court bench headed by Chief Justice Mian Saqib Nisar  revoked its  decision after  being challenged by  Association of Builders and Developers  (ABAD).

The court said high-rise could be constructed  under the rules  of Sindh Building Control Authority  .

The chief justice remarked that Bahrian Town could  also benefit from the court's decision.

The ban was imposed six months ago, according to Geo News.

ABAD

Talking to the media outside the Karachi Registry of the Supreme Court, ABAD's members said the buildings would now be construct as per the law.

They said over 500 projects and investment of one thousand billion was affected by the ban. 



