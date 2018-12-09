NAB summons Bilawal Bhutto, Asif Zardari on Dec 13

The National Accountability Bureau's (NAB) Rawalpindi office has summoned PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari and co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari on December 13.



According to NAB spokesperson Nawazish Ali Asim, the notice has been sent in pursuance of a case regarding Park Lane Estates (Pvt) Limited, a Karachi-based real estate firm.

"A team of Chairman Bilawal Bhutto's lawyers will appear before NAB Rawalpindi on Dec 13," said Bilawal's spokesman, Senator Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, in a statement issued later.

The notice sent to Bilawal Bhutto Zardari is ridiculous, he said, adding the move was aimed at subjecting opposition to political victimization.

Khokhar said that Bilawal Bhutto was being asked about matters of the time when he was just one-year old.