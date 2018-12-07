Taiwan director Doze Niu accused of sexual assault

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Acclaimed Taiwanese director Doze Niu has been accused of sexually assaulting a female crew member working on his latest film, "Pao Ma".
The alleged assault happened following a meeting at Niu´s home in Taipei when other guests had left, according to Taiwan´s United Daily News.
A friend accompanied the woman to a hospital after the alleged assault in November and a police report was filed on Wednesday.
Niu, who appeared at a Taipei police station for questioning on Friday, said he would cooperate with the investigation.
Speaking to reporters in front of the police station, Niu said: "I have faith and hope that there will be a fair trial.
"But there is another public trial going on now and I have already been handed a death sentence."
Before taking a deep bow in front of the cameras, he added: "Doze Niu is dead."
Known for Taiwanese blockbusters, child-actor turn director Niu became famous when "Monga" won two Golden Horse Awards in 2010 and took TW$ 59.32 million (US$1.85 million) at the box office on its opening week, ranking higher than Avatar on the box-office charts.
Taiwan has a vibrant film industry and hosts the Golden Horse Awards -- dubbed the Chinese language Oscars -- but the #MeToo movement, sparked by bombshell sexual assault claims against Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, has made little impact.
Niu previously hit the headlines in 2014, when he was fined and handed a suspended sentence for taking a Chinese cinematographer onto a naval base in Taiwan without authorisation to scout film locations for his movie "Paradise in Service".
Taiwan has a ban on Chinese nationals from entering military facilities.
