Instagram suffers technical problem

Instagram on Thursday informed users that it was aware of the issue users have recently had while scrolling through photosharing app's feed.
In a Tweet, the company said " We're aware of an issue making bars appear over some photos. We know this is frustrating and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.
Multiple users were recently found complaining the problem on social networks.
