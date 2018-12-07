close
Fri Dec 07, 2018
Sci-Tech

Web Desk
December 7, 2018

Instagram suffers technical problem

Instagram on Thursday informed users that it was aware of the issue  users have recently had  while scrolling through  photosharing app's feed. 

In a Tweet, the company said " We're aware of an issue making bars appear over some photos. We know this is frustrating and are working to resolve it as quickly as possible.

Multiple users were  recently found complaining the problem on social networks. 


