BJP shortlists Madhuri Dixit to contest India's 2019 elections from Pune

Mumbai: The ruling Bharatia Janata Party (BJP) has shortlisted Bollywood actor Madhuri Dixit to contest 2019 general elections from Pune, Indian media quoting the sources said.



A senior BJP leader NDTV the party is seriously considering giving candidature to Madhuri Dixit in the 2019 general elections. We think the Pune Lok Sabha constituency will be better for the Bollywood actor.

A senior state BJP leader told Press Trust of India that the actress name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha seat.

He went on to says BJP is in the process of finalising the list of probables for several Lok Sabha seats and Dixit's name has been shortlisted for the Pune Lok Sabha constituency...she is being seriously considered for it.

The 51-year-old actor has featured in many Bollywood films, including Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!, Dil To Pagal Hai, Saajan and Devdas.