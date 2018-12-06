Watch: 'Ladki Aankh Mare'; Simmba song featuring Ranveer, Sara Ali is out now

Makers of "Simmba", the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial Bollywood movie, on Thursday released a song from the movie.



The song "Lardi Aank Mare" is a recreated version of 1996 movie that also featured Arshad Warsi among other actors.

The song was then sung by Kumar Sanu and Kavita Krishnamurthy.

Ranveer Singh who plays a quirky policeman in "Simmba" used his Instagram to share the song featuring alongside him Sara Ali Khan, daughter of Saif Ali Khan.

The movie is slated for release on December 28.