Maulana Tariq Jameel remarks over population growth

ISLAMABAD: Religious scholar Maula Tariq Jameel has remarked that the biggest issue of population growth is lack of knowledge and social pressure.

Speaking at a conference on Population Control today (Wednesday), Maulana Tariq Jameel said, “Ignorance is the bigget problem behind the population growth.”

Maulana Tariq Jameel added mainly the villages and suburb areas of Sindh, Punjab, KPK and Balochistan face the population growth issue because they don’t have knowledge. He stressed the need to organise such conferences in these far-flung localities.

The religious scholar also urged for educating the people over the matter, adding that the problem of Pakistan is not planning but education.

“The problem of my country is education before planning,” he asserted.

Maulana also saluted to PM Imran Khan for presenting the concept of Madina-like welfare state in Pakistan.

He said, “Justice and peace, strong economy and education are the pillars of Islamic Welfare State.”



Organized by Law and Justice Commission, the conference was presided over by the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Saqib Nisar where judges, experts and other stake holders were also be present.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was the chief gust of the conference.