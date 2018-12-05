close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

Pakistan-like green flags in India's kolkata create controversy

NEW DELHI: Newly elected mayor of Indian city Kolkata   reportedly appeared to be entangled in  a controversy when some social media users shared photos of his party flags on internet alleging new mayor  had put up Pakistani national flag on the streets of the  city.

The flags were green and having the crescent and the star  in the centre. Like several cases before, this religious flag,  commonly used by people of Islamic faith, was misportrayed.

But, Pakistan’s national flag is different and has a white patch on the left.

The Pakistan's national flag is a green field which represents Islam while   a vertical white stripe at the hoist side  religious minorities and minority religions, and white crescent moon and five-rayed star at its centre, symbolize progress and light respectively.

India had such issues in past when Pakistan flags have been put up during Ind-Pak cricket matches in Mumbai and recently when Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s upcoming film Bharat's Wagah border scene required Pakistan’s flag to be put up on Indian soil.


