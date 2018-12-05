Priyanka-Nick's lavish Delhi reception: Modi blesses newlywed couple

NEW DELHI: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas at their wedding reception they hosted for family and friends at Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel on Tuesday.

The newlywed couple celebrated their wedding with family and friends at their first reception. Various celebrities and personalities attended the Delhi party including Indian PM Modi whose appearance added to their pleasure as they were seen laughing together.



The bride and groom got their special moments, looking ethereal in a glittering outfit along with 'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner and singer fiance Joe Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two separate ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got married in a Christian wedding ceremony that was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On the second day, they got married again in accordance with Hindu wedding rituals. They were joined by their families and close friends for the celebrations.