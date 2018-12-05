close
Wed Dec 05, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Entertainment

Web Desk
December 5, 2018

Priyanka-Nick's lavish Delhi reception: Modi blesses newlywed couple

Entertainment

Web Desk
Wed, Dec, 18

NEW DELHI:  Indian  Prime Minister Narendra Modi joined  Priyanka Chopra and her husband Nick Jonas  at their wedding reception they hosted for family and friends at Delhi's Taj Palace Hotel on Tuesday.

The newlywed couple celebrated their wedding with family and friends at their first reception. Various celebrities and personalities attended the Delhi party including Indian PM Modi whose appearance  added to their pleasure as they were seen laughing together.

The bride and groom got their special moments, looking ethereal in a glittering outfit along with  'Game of Thrones' star Sophie Turner and singer fiance Joe Jonas.

Priyanka and Nick tied the knot on December 1 and 2 in two separate ceremonies at Jodhpur’s Umaid Bhawan Palace. They first got married in a Christian wedding ceremony that was officiated by Nick’s father, Paul Kevin Jonas Sr. On the second day, they got married again in accordance with Hindu wedding rituals. They were joined by their families and close friends for the celebrations.

Latest News

More From Entertainment