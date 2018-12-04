PM approves task force on technology driven knowledge economy

Prime Minister Imran Khan today approved, in principle, constitution of a Task Force on Technology Driven Knowledge Economy.



The Task Force is being established with an aim to carry out Foresight exercises at regular intervals in order to constantly re-evaluate national priorities and put in place strategies and action plans, with delineated timelines, to build a powerful knowledge economy.

It would be comprising of leading scientists/engineers, representatives from private sector, federal and provincial governments.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Prime Minister with Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman here at Prime Minister’s Office today.

Dr. Atta-ur-Rehman briefed the Prime Minister about progress on construction of Pak Austrian Fachhochschule, Haripur.

He also apprised the Prime Minsiter about progress into establishment of Centre of Excellence with help of China in Mineral Resources Engineering, Railway Engineering and Agriculture Food Technologies.

The Prime Minister said that building intellectual capital of the country; industrialization and development of human capital, enhancement of value added produce along with quality management for optimization of productivity were among the foremost priorities of the government which would held realizing the potential of the country.

He said that there exists huge potential in the youth of the country to excel and secure Pakistan’s share in medium and hi-technologies.