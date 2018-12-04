Pakistan origin England batsman suffers heart attack during match

SYDNEY: England player Raja Arshad Hayat suffered a heart attack during the Veteran's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and England, Geo News reported on Tuesday.

Geo News correspondent Yahya Hussaini reported that Hayat felt the pain in his chest while he was batting at 24.

The 52-year old cricketer was rushed to hospital where doctors confirmed that he has suffered a heart attack.

Raja Arshad Hayat is now recuperating at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) where his condition is said to be out of danger.

Hussain reported that the player is returning on the advice of doctors.

The minimum age for the Veteran's World Cup, being held in Australia, was set 50 years by the organizers.

Originally belonging to Sahiwal district of Punjab in Pakistan, Raja Arshad Hayat played First Class cricket during 1989 and 1999 before migrating to England.

According to Geo TV, eight teams are taking part in the Veterans World Cup.