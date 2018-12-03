close
Sun Dec 02, 2018
Pakistan

December 3, 2018

'Fake housing schemes' in Gwadar: NAB to confiscate record

KARACHI: The National Accountability Bureau has decided  to confiscate record of more than 70 allegedly fake housing schemes in Gwadar, Geo News reported on Sunday.

According to report, Director General of the probe body, following the Supreme Court orders, has decided to conduct audit   of the suspicious housing schemes in Balochistan’s coastal city, Gwadar.

Meanwhile, Builders and Developers’ Association has denied the allegations, saying that it is not possible that the schemes, having No Objection Certificates, are a fraud.

After the completion of the deep sea port in Gwadar and ongoing China Pakistan Economic Corridor projects several new housing schemes have been  introduced  across the coastal city.

