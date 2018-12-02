Excited to be involved in series decider: Kane Williamson

Kane Williamson says his Black Caps side are "excited" for the deciding Test against Pakistan that begins in Abu Dhabi on Monday.



The match will see the two sides return to the scene of the first Test, in which the left-arm spin of Ajaz Patel scripted a dramatic finale that saw New Zealand scrape to a famous four-run win.

“We’re really excited to be involved in a decider here,” said the New Zealand captain. "We know how tough it is to come over to the UAE to play Pakistan, a very strong side that know these conditions well.

“It’s a really exciting prospect and the guys are looking forward to it.”

The batsman is also adamant that his side can move on from their crushing innings defeat in Dubai, and take positives from their second-innings effort, which saw them rack up 312, a strong effort in response to their first-innings total of 90, brought on by an eight-wicket haul from Yasir.

“It was about 45 minutes of madness and someone like Yasir Shah who’s an outstanding performer bowled very, very well and put us under pressure. It certainly turned the Test on it’s head from then on. To follow that with a very good batting effort on a wearing pitch was a really good sign.”

While New Zealand will name their playing XI after assessing conditions, Pakistan have been dealt a blow with Mohammad Abbas ruled out with a shoulder injury. It means a likely debut for teenage sensation Shaheen Afridi, who was Player of the Series when the two sides met in the ODIs.

The final Test will begin in Abu Dhabi on Monday.