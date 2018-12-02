close
Sat Dec 01, 2018
World

December 2, 2018

Saudi Crown Prince meets U.N. Secretary General on the sidelines of G20

CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday.

Saudi State TV released a video of Prince Mohammed receiving Guterres for a meeting, but gave no details of what they discussed.

