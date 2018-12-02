Saudi Crown Prince meets U.N. Secretary General on the sidelines of G20

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CAIRO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman met with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Argentina, Saudi state TV reported on Saturday.
Saudi State TV released a video of Prince Mohammed receiving Guterres for a meeting, but gave no details of what they discussed.
