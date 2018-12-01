In a first, separate ward for transgender community inaugurated at PIMS

Islamabad: Human Rights Minister Dr Shireen M Mazari along with Federal Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination, Aamir Mehmood Kiyani on Saturday inaugurated the separate ward, first of its kind for transgender at PIMS hospital in Islamabad.



New ward has been allocated for the transgender where they will be treated for free; separate doctors for transgender patients will be available.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Shireen Mazari said that securing human rights of people is our top priority. She said that the government is taking indiscriminate measures to ensure human rights and provision of basic health facilities to all our citizens.

This step of establishment of separate ward for transgender has been taken as part of Transgender Law 2018, she added.

Shireen Mazari appreciated the Health Minister Aamir Mehmood Kiani for taking the step. She said all provincial health ministers have been asked to establish separate wards for transgender and ensure best possible health facilities.

Dr Mazari further said role of nurses cannot be ignored adding that those nurses and female doctors who face any problem or harassment can call on Ministry of Human Rights’ helpline 1099 and lodge complaints to seek legal assistance.