Facebook, NITB organize workshop for officials of government of Pakistan

A workshop ‘Connecting With Communities: Social Media for Government’ was arranged by Prime Minister’s Office, National IT Board and Facebook in Islamabad.



It is important to note such a workshop was organized for the first time for government officials in Pakistan by NITB where officials from all ministries were present to get training on digital media and social media management.

Mr. Durrani who is special assistant to PM on Media directed NITB to hold the workshop. He said, “I am indeed very happy to share the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan that we must do good governance through e-governance, resolve citizens’ problems and use social media to present a positive image of Pakistan.”

NITB’s Executive Director, Nasir A. Naqvi, Governments and Politics Outreach Managers, Facebook APAC region, Roy Tan, Mr. Sarim Aziz, Head of Public Policy for Pakistan, Facebook and Digital Transformation Strategist, Imran Ghazali shared important insights on the use of social media for event coverage, advocacy, public engagement and disaster management.

“Governments around the world are using social media to better inform and engage with their citizens. From the passing of new legislation and policies to large scale developments, government must now actively participate in the public conversation which is why embracing this new era of social media discourse is critical,” Nasir Naqvi, Executive Director at the National Information Technology Board (NITB), said.

“We have various programs with tech startups, SMEs and civic society groups in Pakistan who have successfully used social media,” said Roy Tan, Facebook’s Politics and Government Outreach Manager in Asia-Pacific.

“It is equally important for government to engage on social media to help create an informed community in Pakistan,” said Tan.

Imran Ghazali, a digital media strategist, who worked closely with Facebook and NITB to help organize the workshop shared a local case study featuring the effective use of digital media by Alif Ailaan – a campaign on education reforms.

He said it was important for the government to organize digital media assets as it will provide an opportunity for the government to have an authentic voice and show the positive side of Pakistan to the world.

The main purpose of the event was to highlight the importance of digital media in todays’ world and how effectively governments can use it to keep the citizens engaged and give them authentic information.

NITB’s Executive Director stressed that in today’s digital world, it is very important for governments to make optimal use of this tool to connect with their citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Roy Tan gave a briefing about Facebook insights, policies and terms of services. He encouraged the Government officials to compete with digital world in order to communicate and pass on their vision. He also urged them to make maximum use of every possible tool, application and insight in order to spread government’s message.

Imran Ghazali, a digital strategist with vast experience of running different digital campaigns said that it is upon us to find out and choose the best possible content for social media pages and accounts. Social media has become an integral part of our lives. It can be utilized as an effective medium to mobilise communities for a common cause.

He spoke about his experience of leading different digital campaigns and how important role social media can play to bring a change in the society. The world is just a click away and we have to utilise this forum in best possible manner to increase efficiency and achieve maximum results.

The workshop was followed by a Question-Answer session which was led by Roy Tan and Imran Ghazali.