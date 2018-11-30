close
Fri Nov 30, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 30, 2018

Rupee plunges to record low of 142 against US dollar

Karachi: US dollar has hit Rs142 against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market,setting a new record on Friday.

According to Geo News, the greenback  was trading at 142 after gaining  Rs8. 

Experts  attribute rupee’s persistent weakness to balance of payment crisis and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.

Muhammad Sohail, an Economic Expert, said in the coming weeks rupee could slump to as low as Rs150.

With the devaluation of rupee, the external debt on Pakistan swelled by a staggering Rs 760 billion, according to Geo News.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government  presented its 100 day performance.

The devaluation is set  to  cause an increase in inflation  and interest rate , effecting investment in the country.

Samiullah Tariq, another economic, expert told Geo News that  the government is expected to expedite talks with IMF for bailout package .

Opposition reacts

Marriyum Aurangzeb, former  federal minister and  senior leader of the PMLN, condemned   the latest devaluation of rupee  and  called it a robbery committed by the government.

She said it was another fraud by government   which she said endorses opposition's stance that it  hits  from behind.


Latest News

