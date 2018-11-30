Rupee plunges to record low of 142 against US dollar

Karachi: US dollar has hit Rs142 against Pakistani rupee in the interbank market,setting a new record on Friday.



According to Geo News, the greenback was trading at 142 after gaining Rs8.

Experts attribute rupee’s persistent weakness to balance of payment crisis and dwindling foreign exchange reserves.



Muhammad Sohail, an Economic Expert, said in the coming weeks rupee could slump to as low as Rs150.

With the devaluation of rupee, the external debt on Pakistan swelled by a staggering Rs 760 billion, according to Geo News.

The development comes a day after Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf government presented its 100 day performance.

The devaluation is set to cause an increase in inflation and interest rate , effecting investment in the country.

Samiullah Tariq, another economic, expert told Geo News that the government is expected to expedite talks with IMF for bailout package .

Opposition reacts

Marriyum Aurangzeb, former federal minister and senior leader of the PMLN, condemned the latest devaluation of rupee and called it a robbery committed by the government.

She said it was another fraud by government which she said endorses opposition's stance that it hits from behind.



