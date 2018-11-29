Kartarpur corridor to strengthen peace efforts: CM Buzdar

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Thursday said that Pakistan's positive attitude and sincere efforts for improving relations with India and maintaining peace in the region was visible to the world.



"Kartarpur corridor is not just a border crossing but a way to make place in the hearts of people," Buzdar said.

Talking to different delegations at his office, the chief minister said that public service was the core mission of the PTI government and it was satisfying that the Punjab government was moving in the right direction with complete passion and dedication.

"Concrete steps are being taken for public welfare and solution of people's problems is the top priority of the government.”

In fact, all possible resources are being utilized for solving problems of masses," he said.

The chief minister regretted that national resources were wasted on exhibitory projects in the past which had given no benefits to the people.

On the other side, he said, the PTI government was investing in people as improving the quality oflife would bring about a change in society.

"Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, historic steps have been taken in a short period of time with far-reaching effects," Buzdar added.

He said that laying the foundation stone of Kartarpur corridor was a wonderful initiative which would help improve Pakistan-India relations.

He said Kartarpur corridor was a step to bring hearts closer and Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken a historic step towards this end.

Usman Buzdar said Pakistan was a peaceful and sovereign state adding that historic step of Kartarpur corridor would strengthen the peace efforts.

"Pakistan government has proved it its behaviour that it is desirous of peace in the region and Prime Minister Imran Khan has also talked about peace," he concluded.