Rakhi Sawant to marry reality show contestant Deepak Kalal?

It seems like the ongoing wedding fever has caught on everybody. The next person to get hitched, it appears, is the Bollywood’s very own controversy queen Rakhi Sawant.

The item number girl is reportedly getting married to Deepak Kalal, she announced the news on social media Wednesday.

The television and film actor shared a picture of her wedding invite on Instagram that says, “Together with their families, Deepak Kalal weds Rakhi Sawant. Two loving hearts are getting united and are making a promise to in love forever.”

Rakhi has also mentioned details of her wedding such as the date, time and the venue. According to the invitation, she is tying the knot in Los Angeles.





Just a few minutes after Rakhi’s post made its way on the internet, Deepak Kalal, who participates on the Karan Johar-judged reality TV show India’s Got Talent, also shared the wedding invite on his account.

“Rakhi Sawant posted our wedding invitation on her Instagram.. visit her Instagram account and comment below our wedding invitation,” he wrote.

When asked, Rakhi confirming the news to Indian Express stated, “Yes, it’s true we are getting married. Everyone in the industry is tying the knot and I felt it was the right time for me to get married too. Deepak proposed me on national television on India’s Got Talent and I decided to say yes. We have just finalised the date and will now start preparing for the functions. I will keep updating my fans about everything through social media. For now, we all need your blessings and love for our conjugal life.”

Rakhi Sawant, who has been in the headlines recently for her ugly feud with Tanushree Dutta, is no novice when it comes to creating controversies.

Whether the news about her marriage is true or just another publicity stunt, only time will tell.