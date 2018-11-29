Malaysia shows interest in Pakistan's JF-17 fighter

KARACHI: Malaysia has shown keen interest in Pakistani warplane "JF-17 Thunder" at Defense exhibition IDEAS 2018 that is underway in Karachi.

A Malaysian military delegation is visiting the IDEAS 2018 for the first time.

According to Geo News, the presence of Malaysia's military officials is prominent among the visitors this year.

Chief of Malaysia's Royal Air Force talked to Geo's correspondent and told him "We are attending the IDEAS for the first time, and we are immensely impressed by the standards of exhibition of defense products".

General Dato' Affendi said Pakistan has made a amazing progress in the filed of aircraft manufacturing.

It was still unclear whether Malaysia plans to buy the aircraft which Pakistan Air Force has long used as an effective weapon its war against terrorists.

Pakistan Prime Minster Imran Khan recently visited Malaysia which he said was aimed at learning from the experiences of Veteran Mahathir Mohamad.

Pakistan and Malaysia signed several MoUs of cooperation in many fields.

JF-17

It is a lightweight, single-engine, multi-role combat aircraft developed jointly by the Pakistan Aeronautical Complex (PAC) and the Chengdu Aircraft Corporation (CAC) of China.







