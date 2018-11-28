Fawad Chaudhry urges pro-peace voices in India to reject hate mongers

ISLAMABAD: Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry has called on pro-peace voice sin India to stand up and reject hate mongers.



His message came as Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground breaking of a long-awaited Kartarpur border crossing for Sikh pilgrims.

Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa was also present at the ceremony.

Two Indian union ministers and Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu were also in attendance.

The information minister said that history was made today as it was established again that Pakistan stands for peace.

“History made today, Pakistan stands united for peace, preparators of hate stands demolished .... I call upon pro peace voices in The India to stand up and reject hate mongers , #KartarpuraCorridor,” Fawad Chaudhry tweeted.



