'Well done Yasir Shah, keep it up,' Shane Warne congratulates Pakistani spinner

LAHORE: Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has congratulated Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah for his brilliant performance against New Zealand in the second Test.
The 32-year-old Yasir, took 8-41 on Monday, had figures of 6-143 in the second innings for a match haul of 14-184.
Shane took to Twitter saying, "Congrats to my man Yasir Shah - what a terrific game you had and what a spell that was in the 1st innings, very special."
The Australian spinner added, "Watching you spin a web bought me a lot of joy and a big smile buddy. Well done. Keep it up and stay patient my friend."
