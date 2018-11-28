close
Wed Nov 28, 2018
November 28, 2018

'Well done Yasir Shah, keep it up,' Shane Warne congratulates Pakistani spinner

LAHORE: Former Australian leg-spinner Shane Warne has congratulated Pakistani spinner Yasir Shah for his brilliant performance against New Zealand in the second Test.

The 32-year-old Yasir, took 8-41 on Monday, had figures of 6-143 in the second innings for a match haul of 14-184.

Shane took to Twitter saying, "Congrats to my man Yasir Shah - what a terrific game you had and what a spell that was in the 1st innings, very special."

The Australian spinner added, "Watching you spin a web bought me a lot of joy and a big smile buddy. Well done. Keep it up and stay patient my friend."

