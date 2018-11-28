Malala appears on Coldplay's 'A Head Full Of Dreams' documentary artwork

Coldplay recently released its seventh studio album and documentary, 'A Head Full of Dreams', and it features World’s Youngest Nobel Prize laureate Malala Yousafzai.

Named after the band's 2015 record, 'A Head Full of Dreams' offers an inside out representation of the band throughout the previous 20 years from their private cabins to moving out stadiums over the globe.

The album sold over six million copies worldwide, received mixed reviews from critics and fans. The album included five singles: Adventure of a Lifetime, Hymn for the Weekend, Up & Up, A Head Full of Dreams and Everglow and grossed over $523 million in ticket sales becoming the third highest grossing tour ever according to Billboard.

In a recent interview, Coldplay frontman Chris Martin said, “We wanted to make the album that we’ve always dreamed of.”

“It’s just like a dream come true, the whole thing. It was just time for us to make an album about hope, love and togetherness,” he added.

Coldplay has clearly been influenced by the South Asians. Their chartbuster, 'Hymn for the Weekend' was shot in India and featured Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor in its video.

In Mat Whitecross’s direction, who is best known for Oasis' 2016 narrative Supersonic, the film shows the first time when four friends met at school in 1996, even before the band formation to their first practice in a dorm.

Malala is currently studying at Oxford University and is an advocate for girls' education.

In 2014 she became the youngest recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize at the age of 17 in recognition of her efforts for children's rights.