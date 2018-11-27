Kapil Sharma to get married on December 12

Bollywood actor and comedian Kapil Sharma shared a picture of his wedding card on Tuesday announcing his wedding date with girlfriend Ginni Chatrath.



Kapil shared the picture of wedding card on his Twitter handle writing, “Need ur blessings,”

The invitation states, “With great joy in our hearts and blessings of our parents, it gives us immense pleasure to announce that Ginni and I will embark on a new journey of love, respect and togetherness on 12th of December, 2018,”

“We would like to thank each and every one who has been a part of our wonderful sojourn and seek the best wishes and prayers of all our loved ones, lots of love,” the invite adds.

The couple will get married in Amritsar, Punjab, with two wedding reception set to take place in Punjab and Mumbai each.

Talking with an Indian newspaper, the actor said, “I am ecstatic to be with Ginni and I know this marriage will be a huge change in my life. Discipline aayega. She takes good care of me and is a huge support in my life. People like me are surrounded by many people at work or events or otherwise, but when you come home, ghar khali lagta hai.”