Plankathon in India sets a world record

MUMBAI: India got a new spot on the Guinness World Records as 2,353 people, led by Bollywood actress and fitness enthusiast Shilpa Shetty Kundra, held the abdominal plank position for 60 seconds simultaneously on Sunday.

Earlier the record was created by China where 1,779 people held a plank for 60 seconds at the Central Park in Lu’an, Anhui.

Fitness enthusiasts gathered here on Sunday morning from different walks of life to be part of the plankathon and pledged to work hard towards good health and better lifestyle.

The event started with a basic warm-up exercise, but with groovy music as opposed to regular gym instructions. Then before the participants held the plank, Shilpa along with a young fitness enthusiast demonstrated the plank posture for the participants so that everyone could get the posture correct.

Sharing her excitement, Shilpa said : “Anything to do with fitness and somewhere to bring about a change and create awareness on fitness… I will always be there. As I always say that health is important, I will be supportive to anyone who is making choices towards that direction.”











