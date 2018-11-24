Shireen Mazari commends PM Khan for TLP crackdown

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister Shireen Mazari has commended Prime Minister Imran Khan for yesterday’s crackdown on a politico-religious group.



The rights minister took to Twitter on Saturday to state that PM Khan had delivered on his commitment to rule of law.

She reiterated her government's resolve to uphold the rule of law, constitution and writ of the state.

“As I had said some weeks back, PM IK would deliver and he has with the operation that began yesterday. Rule of law, Constitution and writ of state will be upheld,” Mazari wrote.

Her tweet came a day after police arrested Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) leader Khadim Rizvi and scores of his followers during a crackdown.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said that Rizvi was shifted to a guest house after being taken into protective custody.



