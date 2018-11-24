DC Islamabad warns of strict action against anyone who tries to 'disturb public tranquility'

ISLAMABAD: Local administration in the federal capital on Saturday warned of strict action against anyone who tries to breach the law or disturb public tranquility, hours after government confirmed that it has taken Maulana Khadim Rizvi into protective custody.

Deputy Commissioner Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat used his official Twitter account to inform the public that all roads of the city are open for traffic and commuters may travel as per their schedule.

"Rangers and Police is deployed for security and to maintain law and order," he said.

Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said on late Friday night that Ameer of Tehreek-e-Labbaik was taken into custody and shifted to a guest house after government failed to convince the organization to cancel its plan to come to Rawalpindi.

"Law shall take its course and it cannot be left to individuals," he warned in a series of tweets.