Shah Rukh Khan mesmerizes Anushka Sharma in 'Mera Naam Tu'

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero’s first song Mera Naam Tu has released on Friday and turns out to be his typical love song.



The song features the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in what appears to be a Holi festival set up.

Mera Naam Tu has been composed by Ajay-Atul, performed by Abhay Jodhapurkar while its lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.

The video of the song is the traditional romantic set up with a glamorous touch full of colors flying and Khan making it rain for his love interest.

The two minute song shows King of Romance wooing Anushka Sharma’s character and even striking his signature pose.

The film is releasing on December 21 starring Sharukh Khan as a dwarf on a lookout for a bride, Katrina as an actress battling alcoholism and Anushka as a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy.