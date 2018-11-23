close
Fri Nov 23, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Environment

Web Desk
November 23, 2018
Advertisement

Shah Rukh Khan mesmerizes Anushka Sharma in 'Mera Naam Tu'

Environment

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

Share

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan starrer Zero’s first song Mera Naam Tu has released on Friday and turns out to be his typical  love song.

The song features the characters of Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma in what appears to be a Holi festival set up.

Mera Naam Tu has been composed by Ajay-Atul, performed by Abhay Jodhapurkar while its lyrics are written by Irshad Kamil.

The video of the song is the traditional romantic set up with a glamorous touch full of colors flying and Khan making it rain for his love interest.

The two minute song shows King of Romance wooing Anushka Sharma’s character and even striking his signature pose.

The film is releasing on December 21 starring Sharukh Khan as a dwarf on a lookout for a bride, Katrina as an actress battling alcoholism and Anushka as a challenging character of a scientist with cerebral palsy.

Advertisement

Latest News

More From Environment