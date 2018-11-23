Funeral held for policemen martyred in Chinese consulate attack

Funeral prayers were held for the martyred policemen ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir Khan at the Garden Police Headquarters Karachi.



ASI Ashraf Dawood and Constable Amir Khan were the two brave officers who sacrificed their lives while stopping the terrorist reaching inside the consulate premises.

Their funeral was attended by the governor, chief minister, senior police officials, Corps Commander and DG Rangers Sindh.

On Friday morning three terrorists tried to enter the Chinese Consulate located in the Clifton area of Karachi. The attack was foiled due to the bravery and swift response from the police and Sindh Rangers.

Constable Amir Khan came from a family of policemen. Khan’s brother and nephew were martyred in the attack on the residence of Chaudhry Aslam.

“His friend informed us that he could not reach Amir’s phone. We tried the number and could not reach him,” his brother Ajab Khan told Geo News.

Ajab told that after not being able to contact his brother he send his another brother to Jinnah Hospital. “I sent my brother and received news that my brother [Amir] had been martyred.” He said

Constable Khan has a two-month-old boy while his nephew is currently serving in the police force.

48 years old ASI Ashraf Dawood was a resident of Lyari and joined the police force in 1990. He has a son age 3 and two daughters age 4 and 6.

Finance Minister Asad Umar has said that martyred policemen are national heroes, “The two policemen who embraced shahadat to foil the terrorists are national heroes. May Allah bless their soul and give them a place in jannat.”