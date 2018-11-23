Chinese consulate attack an attempt to sabotage CPEC: PM Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday saw terrorist attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi an attempt to sabotage China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

According to state TV, The prime minister expressed resolved to bring the criminal minds behind the attack to justice.

"China and Pakistan share a friendship higher than the Himalayas and deeper than the deepest seas," he was quoted as saying by PTV.

The attack on Chinese consulate in Karachi's Clifton area left three terrorists dead and two policemen martyred earlier in the day.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi told the National Assembly that all Chinese staff members remained safe in the attack.