Austrian companies keen to undertake Mohmand, Dassu projects

ISLAMABAD: Austrian ambassador to Pakistan Nicolaus Keller called on Federal Minister for Power Division Omer Ayub Khan here Thursday and discussed matters relating to the ongoing cooperation between the two countries in the power sector.



Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali and CEO Andritz Hydro Pakistan Giuseppe Catalfamo also attended the meeting.

The minister while underscoring the importance of small and mini-micro hydel projects, urged the Austrian investors and companies to explore the potential Pakistan have.

He apprised the ambassador that the present government has been working to upgrade the existing electricity transmission and distribution system for efficient power transmission and distribution.

He also briefed that Government has undertaken numerous steps to minimize the lines losses and improve recoveries in order to boost the liquidity of power sector.

The minister welcomed Austrian companies for their keen interest in mega hydro projects as well as mini and small hydro projects in Pakistan.

He assured that Pakistan government will provide all support to the investors and companies in this regard.

Secretary Power Division emphasized the need of working on off grid solutions for areas with hydel potential.

He said that northern areas of Pakistan are abundant with hydel potential and off grid solution are best suited for these areas.

Nicolaus Keller informed that Austrian investors and companies are very keen in Pakistan’s power sector.

The CEO Andritz informed that his company remained associated with Pakistan’s major hydro power projects like Tarbella, Khyal Khawar, Ghazi Barotha, Warsk and Goalen Gol contributing more than 4500MW in the national Grid.

He said that these companies are keen in undertaking the future projects like Dassu and Mohmand hydro projects.