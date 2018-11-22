Govt taking measures to provide quality healthcare facilities: President Arif Alvi

Islamabad: President Dr Arif Alvi has said that the government is taking all possible measures for the provision of quality healthcare facilities to the public especially in far-flung and remote areas.



The President was addressing as a Chief Guest at the 11th International Conference of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons at Armed Forces institute of Dentistry (AFID) Rawalpindi.

Dr Arif Alvi in his address felicitated AFID and Pakistan Association of Oral & Maxillofacial Surgeons (PAOMS) for organizing this International Conference and said that it will truly be a learning experience for all the participants.

President while appreciating the contributions of AFID in the field of dentistry said that AFID is among the few centers of excellence in the country, which are equipped with state of the art facilities for treatment in all fields of Dentistry.

President Arif Alvi, who himself is a dentist, highlighted developments taking place in the field of dentistry and importance of oral health in the overall fitness of human body.

President also highlighted the importance of Oral and maxillofacial surgery as one of the fastest growing specialties in Dentistry.

He said that such conferences would prove helpful in identifying new avenues for improvement.