Allama Iqbal Open University inaugurates world class IT data center

ISLAMABAD: A World-class IT-data center has formally started working at Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) to provide digital-based academic services to the students.



It will help to upgrade the University''s academic programs and promote on-Campus-management services, said Vice Chancellor AIOU Prof Dr Nasir Mahmood while inaugurating the data center on Thursday.

The center is a step forward towards provision of academic contents to the students in soft form, instead of the hard copies, he added.

This is the part of the consistent efforts of gradually turning the AIOU into paper-less University, with the use of latest state-of-the art technology.

The Center will also work as a digital library for the researchers and the students of higher education, said the Vice Chancellor.

According to Muhammad Ajmal Farooq, Director IT, the Data center will provide a strong-base for introduction of ‘Virtual classroom’ providing online educational services to the students home and abroad.

It will also strengthen Campus-infrastructure management in administrative and financial matters.

The center will have many value-added additions to provide relevant academic data to the students at their door-steps.

It is well-equipped with all relevant data related equipment.

The required technical assistance has been acquired from China to ensure its working at per international standard.