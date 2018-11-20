Players must give their best on field: Shoaib Malik

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) sixth team captain Shoaib Malik Tuesday said it is the responsibility of the player to go on the field and give their best without worrying about the outcomes.

Talking to media on the PSL’s Fourth Edition Player Draft here at a local hotel, he said we will try to pick the best players and will also give chance to youngsters.

“We will select those foreign players who will groom our youngsters.”

Responding to a question, he said the name and logo of the team will be finalized by the owner whoever buys it.

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi thanked Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for holding PSL Player Draft in Islamabad.

“We are grateful to cricketer Luke Ronchi that he has come to Pakistan,” he said.

He said we have retained those players in the team whom we had already groomed.

“We have won the two editions of PSL and will also try to clinch the fourth cup,” he said.

He said it does not matter whether Misbah-ul-Haq is in the team or not, his respect will always be there.

Islamabad United coach Waqar Younis said, “ the aim of PSL is to promote our players. We have been very successful in our stint in the PSL so far. I hope within a year or so we will develop such players who will be playing in the World Cups”.

Karachi Kings owner Salman Iqbal said, “we will try to pick the best players and make a formidable team for PSL.

Foreign players want to play in Pakistan”.

Karachi Kings president Wasim Akram said our team will play with full potential in PSL.

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar said, “PSL has become a big brand. We are organizing league in Quetta since three years. Our focus will be to pick players from Quetta in the team”.

Talking about the foreign players, he said we will try to pick those foreign players who will be willing to tour Pakistan.

Coach Moin Khan said holding PSL in Pakistan will attract more players and crowd.