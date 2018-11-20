tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: The Sindh government has declared a province-wide public holiday on November 21, Wednesday, on account of Eid-e-Milad-un-Nabi.
According to a notification issued today by the Services General Administration & Coordination Department, all offices, autonomous, semi-autonomous bodies, corporations and local councils under the administrative control of Sindh government, except essential services, will remain closed on the day.
