Mon Nov 19, 2018
November 19, 2018
Bakhtawar agrees with PM Imran Khan’s response to Trump

Mon, Nov, 18

KARACHI: Former president Asif Ali Zardari's daughter, Bakhtawar Bhutto Zardari agreed with Prime Minister Imran Khan’s tweet responding to Trump’s tirade against Pakistan.

Commenting on Imran's tweet, Bakhtawar Bhutto says she agreed with PM’s argument. However, she added war on terror (WoT) is not the US war but Pakistan’s too.

She writes, “For the 1st time I find myself agreeing with Pakistan’s  PM except for the part of WOT being US war - more Pakistani lives have been lost & more 9/11s have happened on our soil & to our children - it’s our war too & we need to fight its mindset cuz it’s spread everywhere.”

Imran Khan and Donald Trump have engaged in a battle of words through twitter after Trump’s tirade against Pakistan surfaced on Sunday.

