PM lays wreath at Abu Dhabi’s Martyrs Memorial

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday visited Wahat Al Karam (Oasis of Dignity), a martyrs memorial in Abu Dhabi, constructed to pay tributes to those who had sacrificed lives for their country.



The prime minister, who is on day-long visit of the United Arab Emirates, laid wreath at the monument located near Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, according to a PM Office statement.

The monument is made up of 31 metal panels leaning on one another and engraved with Arabic calligraphy.

It consists of different sections including a Pavilion of Honour where the names of 196 Emirati martyrs are enshrined on the walls.