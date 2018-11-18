PTI govt to make sincere efforts to overcome challenges: minister





LAHORE: Federal Minister for Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood Sunday said the government was focusing on the issues being faced by the people.

Addressing a discussion on "Pakistan -- the Way Forward", held at Alhamra on Sunday, he said the government had special focus on elimination of poverty, ensuring rule of law, strengthening of education and democracy in the country.

The minister said that the problem of the country was that its wealth had been plundered.

He said that fundamental problems must be discussed and all those who looted the country must be condemned.

To a question, Shafqat said with the grace of Allah Almighty, the PTI government would strive to reduce poverty in the country besides making sincere efforts to strengthen economy and increase exports by 2023. He hoped that in the history of country, this year the country''s exports would be higher than ever.

PPP leader Chaudhry Manzoor Ahmad, speaking on the occasion, said, "we have to strengthen the federation."

Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) Senator Nuzhat Sadiq said the collective efforts were required to steer the country out of problems.

Senator Hasil Bizenjo also spoke on the occasion.

The discussion was held in a series of programmes held at Alhamra in connection with the ''Fourth International Faiz Festival''.