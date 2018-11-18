PM Imran Khan takes aim at critics after being mocked for 'U-turn' remarks

After being mocked by his critics for his remarks about the U-turns he had to take during his political career, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday once again insisted that "doing a U-turn to reach one's objective is the hallmark of great leadership".

Read more: U-turns merit of leaders: PM Imran Khan



He, however, in his latest comments made on his Twitter account, went on to add that lying to save ill-gotten wealth is the hallmark of crooks.

Although the prime minister didn't name anyone in his tweet, he has long criticized his political opponents particularly leadership of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz of corruption and accused them of looting national wealth.