Fri Nov 16, 2018
Pakistan

Web Desk
November 16, 2018
A leader who doesn't take U-turns is not a real leader: PM Imran Khan

Pakistan

Web Desk
Fri, Nov, 18

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday responded to much repeated ‘U-Turn’ allegations hurled his way saying a leader who does not take ‘U-Turns’ is not a ‘real leader.’

Talking to journalists at the Prime Minister House on Friday, the premier stated: “[Adolf] Hitler and Napoleon [Bonaparte] suffered huge defeats and caused losses as they did not take U-turns.”

He went on to claim: “A leader who does not take U-turns as per the requirements of the situation is not a real leader.”

"Nawaz Sharif did not take a U-turn and lied in court,” he added further.

Moreover, PM Khan said that solid outcomes of his recent trip to China are now getting visible while adding: “No other previous premiers’ tours to China were as successful as mine was.”

He also touched the matter of the money laundering cases and the possession of foreign assets by Pakistanis presently under investigation, saying: “We have traced $15 billion that was sent to Dubai from Pakistan.” 

