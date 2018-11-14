Afghanistan confirms recovery of body with service card of SP Tahir Dawar

ISLAMABAD: Hours after police confirmed the killing of missing police officer SP Tahir Khan Dawar, the ministry of foreign affairs said Afghan officials have informed the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul that a body was found by locals in Dur Baba district of Nangarhar Province on Tuesday.



In a statement, the Pakistan foreign office said Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs has has confirmed that the service card of Superintendent of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Tahir Khan Dawar has also been recovered with the body.

After its hand over to the local police, the body was brought to Mohmand Dara district and is being transferred to Jalalabad by the Afghan authorities, the statement said.

The body is yet to be received by the Consul General of Pakistan in Jalalabad. It would be subsequently transferred to Pakistan via Torkham border after completion of necessary formalities.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in close contact with the Afghan Embassy, while the Pakistan Embassy in Kabul is also in touch with the Afghan Foreign Ministry, since last night.