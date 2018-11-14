How to get B-Form or Child Registration Certificate from NADRA

Child Registration Certificate (CRC) also known as B-Form is a registration document used to register minors under the age of 18 years.



It is the fundamental right of a child to get a registration certificate from the place of origin. NADRA has been able to automate and in turn facilitate the process of acquiring CRC.

Requirements:

CRC can be taken by providing documented proof of child birth from union council. Parent is required to be a holder of National Identity Card (NIC)/National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).

You are required to go to any NADRA Registration Center (NRC) to apply for CRC.

You can apply for Child Registration Certificate (CRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).

In case any of your blood relative (father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.

Steps to Follow

Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:

You will be issued a token

Your photograph will be captured

Your fingerprints and signature will be taken

Your required data entry will be done and form will be printed to be reviewed by yourself

You will be handed over a printed version of your application form.



Submission:

Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.