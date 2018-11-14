How to get B-Form or Child Registration Certificate from NADRA

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Child Registration Certificate (CRC) also known as B-Form is a registration document used to register minors under the age of 18 years.
It is the fundamental right of a child to get a registration certificate from the place of origin. NADRA has been able to automate and in turn facilitate the process of acquiring CRC.
Requirements:
CRC can be taken by providing documented proof of child birth from union council. Parent is required to be a holder of National Identity Card (NIC)/National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).
You are required to go to any NADRA Registration Center (NRC) to apply for CRC.
You can apply for Child Registration Certificate (CRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).
In case any of your blood relative (father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.
Steps to Follow
Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:
Submission:
Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.
Child Registration Certificate (CRC) also known as B-Form is a registration document used to register minors under the age of 18 years.
It is the fundamental right of a child to get a registration certificate from the place of origin. NADRA has been able to automate and in turn facilitate the process of acquiring CRC.
Requirements:
CRC can be taken by providing documented proof of child birth from union council. Parent is required to be a holder of National Identity Card (NIC)/National Identity Card for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOP).
You are required to go to any NADRA Registration Center (NRC) to apply for CRC.
You can apply for Child Registration Certificate (CRC) by going to the nearest NADRA Registration Center (NRC).
In case any of your blood relative (father/mother/brother/sister/son/daughter) is available at the time of application at the NRC, their biometrics can be captured and as a result attestation of the form is not required.
Steps to Follow
Following are the steps which you will be following at the NRC:
Submission:
Once the form is printed and given to you, please submit the form to the concerned NRC after you have gotten it attested by gazetted officer.