Japanese govt provides grant for provision of modern transport for the intellectually challenged

KARACHI: Government of Japan has extended a grant of US$ 60,975 to contribute towards the execution of the project initiated by Karachi Vocational Training Centre (KVTC) titled ‘The Project for Providing Modern Transport Vehicle for the Intellectually Challenged Centre in Karachi’ under the scheme of Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP).



The agreement was signed between Mr. Toshikazu Isomura, Consul General of Japan in Karachi and Dr. Akhtar Aziz Khan, President, Karachi Vocational Training Centre, at the official residence of the Consul General.

Speaking at the occasion, the Consul General of Japan in Karachi, Mr. Toshikazu Isomura stated that a better transport facility was the need of the hour for intellectually challenged persons, with the intention of supporting these vocationally trained individuals gain safety in life.

Mr. Isomura further hoped that the support from the government and the people of Japan will further strengthen the friendly ties between the two countries.

Karachi Vocational Training Centre is a rehabilitation center for intellectually challenged persons.

It is to be provided grant in the form of a transport vehicle service available to the intellectually challenged students. It will allow such people to have access to basic infrastructure like transportation in Pakistan, where each year thousands of children fall victim to road accidents due to unsafe transportation. An intellectually challenged person, who does not have the means to commute from one place to another, faces a deficit of transportation facilities to have access to quality education.

Japan has funded over 380 projects in Pakistan since 1989 under the GGP scheme.